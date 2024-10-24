Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases 68,329 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,329 shares during the quarter. Iridium Communications makes up about 1.3% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 7,684.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 109.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRDM opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.81 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $41.66.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on IRDM. Barclays lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

