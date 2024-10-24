Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 717 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 119.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Trading Down 0.4 %

PGR opened at $247.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $149.14 and a twelve month high of $260.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.95.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Progressive

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.91%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at $119,475,967. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $748,678.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,555.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,674,912 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.19.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

