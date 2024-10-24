ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.65 and last traded at $28.79. 2,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 8,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.16.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

