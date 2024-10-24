Rogco LP Trims Stock Position in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Rogco LP cut its holdings in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth $546,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 48,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,727 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.87. 4,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,074. The firm has a market cap of $282.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

