Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires 700 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $1,217,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 57.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,287 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $46,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138,869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,491,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $190,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3,976.8% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $124.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.12 and a 200-day moving average of $126.91. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

