Romano Brothers AND Company Buys 3,900 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 97.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,851,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,719,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,139,000 after buying an additional 2,828,450 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $198,409,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,985,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 152,118.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 258,601 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE PNW opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNW

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $548,862.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.