Romano Brothers AND Company Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,584,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in CVS Health by 698.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 74,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 27.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 665,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,302,000 after purchasing an additional 145,158 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 100,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 256,430 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

CVS opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.17.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.