Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Increased to $652.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $635.00 to $652.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s previous close.

ROP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.20.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $542.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.46. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $474.46 and a one year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 45.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

