RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Cap Reaches $187.26 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 24th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $187.26 million and $46.92 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $67,022.87 or 0.98934226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,744.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.50 or 0.00533615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009016 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00105002 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.14 or 0.00229001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00027722 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00026847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00070557 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 66,691.41721116 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.