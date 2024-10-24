Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.900-12.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.3 billion-$10.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.9 billion. Ryder System also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.90-12.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on R. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Get Ryder System alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $145.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.76. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $154.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Ryder System news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.