SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $275.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.33.

Shares of SAP opened at $234.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.25. SAP has a 1 year low of $130.63 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.27.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in SAP by 892.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP by 1,270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

