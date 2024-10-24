SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $70.70, but opened at $74.00. SEI Investments shares last traded at $75.32, with a volume of 166,852 shares.

The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEIC

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $1,850,234.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,649,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,193,455.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $1,850,234.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,649,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,193,455.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,942,405. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,434,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $1,443,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 20.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 21.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $14,172,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.32.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.