ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $1,000.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s current price.

NOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $958.00.

NOW stock traded up $53.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $961.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,344. The business has a 50 day moving average of $880.60 and a 200 day moving average of $795.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $197.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.60, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $979.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $11,030,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,679,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 375.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

