Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.34 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 158.50 ($2.06). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 155 ($2.01), with a volume of 156,019 shares.
Shoe Zone Trading Down 1.1 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 158.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 165.43. The stock has a market cap of £69.70 million, a P/E ratio of 502.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.15.
Shoe Zone Company Profile
Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shoe Zone
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.