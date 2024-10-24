Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,017 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

