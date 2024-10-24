Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.1% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 33.0% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 42,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.47.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $187.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.22 and a 200 day moving average of $178.08. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

