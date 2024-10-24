SimpliFi Inc. Sells 3,030 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SimpliFi Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 221,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 116,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $28.75 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

