Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Simply Good Foods Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of SMPL traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.67. 537,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,479. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.63.
Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods
In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $36,437.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,346.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
