Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of SMPL traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.67. 537,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,479. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $36,437.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,346.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

