Sirius XM (SIRI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI):

10/24/2024 – Sirius XM had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Sirius XM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Sirius XM had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $65.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Sirius XM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $2.80 to $21.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Sirius XM had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Sirius XM was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Sirius XM had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.50 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Sirius XM had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $3.40 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.41. 1,891,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,756. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.21%.

In other Sirius XM news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 869,800 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $20,483,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 106,024,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,884,722.95. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,282.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 869,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $20,483,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,024,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,884,722.95. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,646,761 shares of company stock valued at $65,952,329 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 113.5% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

