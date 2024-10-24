SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Holdings Boosted by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty makes up 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 799,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,067,000 after buying an additional 158,268 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 479.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 113,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,511 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,350,000 after purchasing an additional 88,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,675,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLG traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.15. The stock had a trading volume of 94,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,458. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.42). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLG. Citigroup upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.71.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

