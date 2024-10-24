SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

SM Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 210.7% annually over the last three years. SM Energy has a payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SM Energy to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Shares of SM stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

