Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,075 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12,318.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,977,000 after purchasing an additional 526,608 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $7,165,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Co. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $3,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snowflake to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.74.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $115.25 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day moving average of $132.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,998,330.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,252,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,049,994 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

