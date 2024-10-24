SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 1,095 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.52. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

