SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTV stock opened at $175.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.17.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.