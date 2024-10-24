Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %

SFST opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $313.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.81. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern First Bancshares

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $54,377.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,945.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,290 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $40,015.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,633.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $54,377.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,945.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,549 shares of company stock valued at $178,118. Company insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

