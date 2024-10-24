Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $46.83 million during the quarter.

Southern States Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SSBK stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. Southern States Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $272.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSBK has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Southern States Bancshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brent O. Hitson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $62,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,753 shares in the company, valued at $678,041.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brent O. Hitson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $62,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,041.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lynn J. Joyce sold 1,000 shares of Southern States Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,189. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,742 shares of company stock valued at $383,735 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Featured Stories

