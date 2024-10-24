SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJNK. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 175,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 392,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 117,662 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 154,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SJNK traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $25.50. 691,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,980. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.