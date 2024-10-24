SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 703,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 762,891 shares.The stock last traded at $22.02 and had previously closed at $21.97.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.