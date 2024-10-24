SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Position Boosted by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises 2.9% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

