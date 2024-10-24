Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 144 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.0% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after purchasing an additional 944,876 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Honeywell International by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after acquiring an additional 544,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $220.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $222.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.