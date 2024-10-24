Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $98.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,094,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,341,693. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

