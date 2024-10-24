Stephens Raises National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target to $49.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stephens from $46.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NBHC. Hovde Group upped their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of National Bank from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,139. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $156.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $2,121,894.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,452.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $2,121,894.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,452.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $163,162.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,021.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,192 shares of company stock worth $4,431,998. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in National Bank by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,152,000 after buying an additional 167,711 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Bank by 12,407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,824,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,321 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in National Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 935,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 381,754 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

