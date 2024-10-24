Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) PT Raised to $69.00 at Piper Sandler

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.50 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

NASDAQ SYBT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,769. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.82. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $123.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $373,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,248.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $373,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,248.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 9,053 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $561,195.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,845.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,457 shares of company stock worth $1,335,466 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

