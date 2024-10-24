StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.20. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
