StockNews.com Upgrades CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. CSG Systems International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 20.3% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 28.1% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 3.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 88.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Articles

