StockNews.com Upgrades FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) to “Strong-Buy”

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

FutureFuel Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,363. FutureFuel has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $269.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Insider Activity at FutureFuel

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

In related news, Director Paul Manheim acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,528.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 821.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FutureFuel

(Get Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.