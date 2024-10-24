Stratis One Day Volume Reaches $18,428.59 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $18,428.59 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.54 or 0.03756901 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00039545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001992 BTC.

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

