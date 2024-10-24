Streamr One Day Volume Reaches $3.43 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 24th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $37.57 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,127,823,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,065,903,853 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

