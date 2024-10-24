Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Studio City International Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $711.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of -0.46.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.