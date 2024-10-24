SushiSwap Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $193.06 million and approximately $30.31 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 277,733,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,224,931 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

