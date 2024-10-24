Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and traded as low as $1.41. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 6,220 shares changing hands.

Synlogic Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 194.73% and a negative net margin of 2,284.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

