Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 76.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $160,091.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,285.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $160,091.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,285.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $299,885.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,360,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,582,391.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,492 shares of company stock worth $5,020,312. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -97.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Procore Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

