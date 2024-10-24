Tanager Wealth Management LLP Invests $210,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $265.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $268.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.57.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
