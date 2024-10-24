Tanager Wealth Management LLP Invests $210,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $265.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $268.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.57.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.