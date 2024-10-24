Tanager Wealth Management LLP Purchases 92,448 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,263,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,448 shares during the period. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $23,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 691.7% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

