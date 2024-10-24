Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 596 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $531.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $481.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $538.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

