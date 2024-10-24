Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000. Alkami Technology accounts for approximately 1.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 35,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $1,206,004.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,786 shares in the company, valued at $13,567,209.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 35,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $1,206,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,567,209.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 55,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $1,716,884.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,059.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,648,416 shares of company stock valued at $113,920,758. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

ALKT traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 280,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,021. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

