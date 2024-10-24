Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,075 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,186,539,000 after buying an additional 136,282 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,532,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $628,684,000 after acquiring an additional 64,683 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in DexCom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,352,000 after acquiring an additional 49,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in DexCom by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,439,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $276,538,000 after acquiring an additional 353,019 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,823,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.17. 1,850,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Baird R W lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.