Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 911 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 43.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Down 0.2 %

OMF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.99. 200,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,835. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OneMain

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.