Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 394.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 309,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,585,000 after acquiring an additional 723,197 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,360,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.20. 316,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,134. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

