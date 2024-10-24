Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in Stryker by 106.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Stryker by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its position in Stryker by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

SYK stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $362.72. 131,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,970. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $255.22 and a 52-week high of $374.63.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.16.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

